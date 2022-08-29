House Of The Dragon's Episode 2 Viewership Is Very Good News For The Future Of Westeros On HBO

Per Variety, ratings for "House of the Dragon" went up by 2 percent for its second episode. This gain may look slight, but the magazine reports that 10.2 million viewers watched the show over all available platforms during the episode's Sunday night premiere.

It's good news all around for the prequel program; HBO also reports that Episode 1 of "House of the Dragon" has ticked up to 20 million viewers overall with second day and beyond viewing. These numbers include +7 DVD ratings, OnDemand viewings, and other methods of watching the program later in the day. So those giant premiere numbers have gotten even bigger over time, and it's possible that if the show can maintain its momentum, it will continue to grow its totals over the show's first season.

And yet the show still isn't equaling the huge numbers its predecessor pulled in. It gained a record-setting 17.9 million viewers with the first episode of Season 8, while the second episode of that same season got over 10 million. So while "House of the Dragon" seems to be a steady performer for HBO so far, it's not hitting numbers as high as "Game of Thrones" did. However, it has outperformed "Euphoria," another modern hit for HBO that managed to secure 6.6 million viewers for the Season 2 finale.