Why Season 6 Of Peaky Blinders Is Important For The Movie

With "Peaky Blinders" Season 6, the family of Birmingham gangsters said their goodbyes to the TV format. Premiering first on BBC One in late February and then hitting Netflix a few months later, the sixth season of the Steven Knight-created series was, far more than any of the previous five, a character study of the ever-complex and highly intelligent Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy).

Coming off the back of a crushing defeat against Oswald Mosley (Sam Claffin), Series 5 left the Peaky leader in an incredibly dark place mentally. Series 6 was not any easier on Tommy, as it saw him at some of his lowest points in great part due to the death of two of his beloved family members and then to some despairing news about his own health. In director Anthony Byrne's words when speaking with Radio Times: "Season 6 is a character piece about the darkness of Tommy Shelby's soul and it's how far down is he going to have to go before he can get out."

And does he get out? If you've watched the final season, you should know the answer to this.