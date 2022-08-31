The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Has Most Critics Picking Their Jaws Up Off The Floor

Ah, to return to the lands of Middle-earth. Filled with fantasy, magical jewelry that inspires obsession, and reoccurring prophecies of doom involving shadows that grow in the dark, the world crafted by the verbose J.R.R. Tolkien is robust and filled with tremendous amounts of backstory, history, and detail. As such, Amazon has figured the mythos surrounding the franchise is absolutely perfect for a prequel series that explores the events that would go on to shape the narratives of both "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit."

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is set to release its first two highly-anticipated episodes on September 2, 2022, and it will predominately follow a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) as she establishes her legend and fights against the growing forces of Mordor. But she is just one player in this massive game, and in the lead-up to the show's launch, viewers have been teased with all manner of fascinating narratives, characters, and worldbuilding.

Now that the review embargo has lifted, critics have had a chance to express their thoughts regarding "The Rings of Power." So, do we have an epic adventure ahead of us or a dud that deserves to be cast into the fire?