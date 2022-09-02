The Crown Season 6 Has Finally Cast These Two Key Royals

Netflix's "The Crown" has put the British Royal Family on full display for four seasons now, with Season 5 expected to drop sometime in November, and Season 6 also in the works. While "The Crown" is ultimately a TV series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (played by Imelda Staunton in Season 5) and the drama surrounding it, viewers have also tuned in to catch realistic depictions of their favorite royals. And now, Netflix has reportedly cast actors to play two of the show's most important roles for the sixth and final season.

After Season 4 took viewers on a tour of the 1980s, the final two seasons are expected to cover the 1990s and early 2000s, which saw the royal family rocked by controversies surrounding, among other things, Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Diana and Charles' children — Prince William and Prince Harry — also became figures of public interest, especially as they grew older and began dating. While we previously learned that Harry's courtship and marriage to Meghan Markle won't be featured on the series, per The Hollywood Reporter, it's apparently full steam ahead for William and Kate Middleton. And Netflix has apparently found the actors who will play them.