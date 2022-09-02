Devil In Ohio's Emily Deschanel And Madeleine Arthur On Their Parallel Characters' Onscreen Dynamic - Exclusive

When "Devil in Ohio" starts, Suzanne's sympathy for Mae seems purely professional, but as the show continues, it becomes clear that the characters' histories are similar in ways that lead Suzanne to want to save Mae from the trauma of her past. "I was just saying how [Suzanne and Mae] parallel each other," Deschanel commented. "[It's] just enough they parallel each other, enough to make us understand why they're drawn to each other and why Suzanne brings Mae into her own family and takes her in.

"They're both dealing with trauma they experienced as children," Deschanel added. "Obviously, Mae's trauma is much more fresh, and Suzanne's trauma is something she thought she dealt with. Being a psychiatrist, she thought she dealt with it all and compartmentalized it, but it's coming back to haunt her because of Mae coming into her life. But they do parallel each other."

The pair of actors create a compelling mother-daughter-like relationship onscreen, yet according to Deschanel, due to COVID protocols, they didn't have much time to work together before filming started.

"We had a little bit of rehearsal and moments while we were filming. We didn't get to do any real outside work before besides a little bit of rehearsal, because we didn't have as much time to even hang out or bond or spend time because we were scared to death from our Netflix COVID [protocols]," Deschanel laughed. "We were dealing with COVID and Vancouver, but we talked about things. We mostly did our own work, and it worked well together, our work on our own characters."

Arthur agreed and noted that having minimal time to work together prior to filming may have enriched the depiction of their characters' relationship. "I feel like doing the work separately almost complements and enhanced the characters because they're getting to know each other as well," Arthur observed. "It created a great dynamic in that way. I'm so grateful we had the time as Mae and Suzanne to see their relationship evolve and see where it goes."

"Devil in Ohio" is available for streaming on Netflix.