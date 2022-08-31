Devil In Ohio's Emily Deschanel And Madeleine Arthur Explore Their Dynamic In The Netflix Thriller - Exclusive Interview

It's a fascinating dynamic between your characters because they parallel each other in certain ways.

Deschanel: Just enough. I was just saying how they parallel each other. [It's] just enough they parallel each other, enough to make us understand why they're drawn to each other and why Suzanne brings Mae into her own family and takes her in. They're both dealing with trauma they experienced as children. Obviously, Mae's trauma is much more fresh, and Suzanne's trauma is something she thought she dealt with. Being a psychiatrist, she thought she dealt with it all and compartmentalized it, but it's coming back to haunt her because of Mae coming into her life. But they do parallel each other.

It's interesting to see your relationship on screen because Madeleine's character so wants your character's approval, Emily. How did you work together to build that on-screen relationship?

Deschanel: We had a little bit of rehearsal and moments while we were filming. We didn't get to do any real outside work before besides a little bit of rehearsal, because we didn't have as much time to even hang out or bond or spend time because we were scared to death from our Netflix COVID [protocols]. We were dealing with COVID and Vancouver, but we talked about things. We mostly did our own work, and it worked well together, our work on our own characters.

Madeleine's amazing in this role, and she brings Mae to life in such an incredible way. It is a really slippery character and it's fascinating, but she made it come from a true place. You might not understand every reason why she's doing certain things, but you could see there was a reason. It wasn't just someone manipulating something [for] no reason or something. She did an incredible job of embodying Mae and having this juxtaposition between this innocence and this savviness, a little bit of manipulation. She's very savvy and she's also innocent in other ways, so it's very interesting.

Arthur: Thank you, Emily. I was going to say that it was a testament to Emily as an actor. Showing up on set, you were always so prepared, ready to go and such a hard worker, and stepping onto set with you made every scene so easy. I feel like doing the work separately almost complements and enhanced the characters because they're getting to know each other as well. It created a great dynamic in that way. I'm so grateful we had the time as Mae and Suzanne to see their relationship evolve and see where it goes. Dot dot dot. [Laughs]

"Devil in Ohio" premieres on Netflix on September 2.

This interview was edited for clarity.

