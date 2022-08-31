Emily Deschanel Has Both Good And Bad News For Fans Awaiting A Bones Reunion

Emily Deschanel has been working steadily since the end of "Bones." She had a recurring role as the charismatic yet tragic Angela on TNT's "Animal Kingdom," guest appearances on "The Simpsons" and " The Rookie," and a starring part as psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis in the Netflix thriller miniseries "Devil in Ohio." But she is not without some hope for a potential "Bones" reunion in the future.

In an interview with TVLine, the actress was asked if she had seen the reference to a futuristic reboot of "Bones" reference in an episode of "Lucifer," which predicts that the show will return with Seeley and Temperance's cyborg daughter working alongside an android. Around the 3:03 mark in the video, she replies, "That's amazing! I did not know that. How do I not even know this?" When asked if a "Bones" reunion was possible in the future, she added, "I think it's always possible. David Boreanaz said nope, he is not doing it but, never say never for me. ... I'd be open."

The real reason David Boreanaz would never do a "Bones" movie or TV reunion is that he doesn't like to look back. This is a similar feeling he shares for a potential reunion of either "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" or "Angel," where he played the 200-plus-year-old vampire Angel. But with Deschanel down for a return to their characters, we will just have to wait and see if her co-star changes his mind one day.