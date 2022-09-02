The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Weighs In On Being Typecast Post-Sheldon

You might be wondering what happened to Jim Parsons after "The Big Bang Theory" came to an end. As the massively successful sitcom finished back in 2019 (which already seems like an eternity ago), it's a fair question. Parsons, who played the brilliant but socially challenged physicist Sheldon Cooper, spent over a decade on the show, appearing in over 200 episodes. But what has the actor been up to since the show wrapped?

When an actor portrays a character as iconic as Sheldon, it can be hard to escape typecasting. "The Big Bang Theory" lives in syndication now and is pretty much on one channel or another all the time, which doesn't help the situation. Parsons' highest-profile gig since "The Big Bang Theory" has arguably been the CBS spinoff "Young Sheldon," for which he provides voiceovers in character. So, he might not be doing himself any favors in the typecasting department.

He's far from the only star to struggle with typecasting after a successful sitcom stint — has anyone even seen David Schwimmer since "Friends" finished? — but it's not like Parsons is just sitting around playing Dungeons & Dragons, either. He has played a handful of other characters since his time as Sheldon came to an end, yet it seems like he will always struggle to get out of Sheldon's considerable shadow. What does Parsons think about the whole typecasting thing? Read on to find out.