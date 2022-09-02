Samaritan's Pilou Asbæk Confirms That Facing Off Against Sylvester Stallone Is Exactly How We Think - Exclusive

Pilou Asbæk has plenty of reasons to be excited about his career at the moment. Earlier in 2022, the Danish actor had a small but pivotal turn in the after-credits scene opposite Tom Holland in "Uncharted," and he's set for an unspecified role in the upcoming DC superhero adventure "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," starring Jason Momoa.

Right now, however, Asbæk is celebrating his latest role as Cyrus, a fearsome street gang leader opposite Sylvester Stallone in the new, gritty superhero film "Samaritan." Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, "Samaritan" stars Stallone as Joe Smith, a reclusive garbage man in Granite City — a metropolis that has devolved into complete chaos after the superhero Samaritan died in a massive fire along with his brother-turned-enemy Nemesis over two decades ago. A few people are certain that Samaritan made it out of the inferno alive, though, including Sam (Javon "Wanna" Walton), a 13-year-old neighbor boy who has been piecing together information to prove that Samaritan survived.

Scoping Joe's actions, Sam eventually finds out that the sanitation worker does have superpowers, but he sparingly uses them even though Granite City is infested with crime and getting worse by the day. Taking a liking to Sam because of his spunk and scrappy demeanor, Joe mentors the young teen, but not before he gets mixed up in a street gang led by Cyrus. Worse yet, Cyrus has finally unearthed the deadly weapons that once belonged to Nemesis, leading to a life-or-death showdown with Joe.

Naturally, Asbæk and Stallone share some intense scenes in "Samaritan," which gave the actor his first opportunity to act opposite the film icon.