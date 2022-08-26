Samaritan Villain Pilou Asbæk On Going Toe-To-Toe With Sylvester Stallone In New Superhero Film - Exclusive Interview

Since his screen debut in 2008, Danish actor Pilou Asbæk has been in major demand and has appeared in nearly 50 projects, bringing an undeniable presence to every one of his roles. Mostly appearing in Scandinavian films and TV series to start, Asbæk has largely starred in Hollywood productions since 2014, playing opposite the likes of Scarlett Johansson in the sci-fi thrillers "Lucy" and "Ghost in a Shell," Matt Damon in "The Great Wall," Wyatt Russell in "Overlord," and Tom Holland in "Uncharted."

Asbæk has also made huge impressions on TV, beginning with his recurring run as the menacing Euron Greyjoy in the smash series "Game of Thrones." Wrapping up his work on the show in 2019, Asbæk now brings his burning intensity to the gritty superhero adventure "Samaritan," which marks the actor's debut in the genre. New on Prime Video, "Samaritan" stars Sylvester Stallone as Joe Smith, a quiet man earning a modest living as a garbage man in the crime-ridden metropolis of Granite City. He's caught the attention of 13-year-old Sam Clearly (Javon "Wanna" Walton), who is convinced that Joe is really Samaritan. The legend of Samaritan dates back 25 years, when the superhero's brother, Nemesis, turned into his adversary, leading to a confrontation where both were believed to have perished in a fire.

After Sam witnesses an accident involving Joe that no ordinary human could walk away from, Joe admits to having superpowers and begins mentoring the boy. However, Sam is also indebted to Cyrus (Asbæk), a brutal crime lord who is hell-bent on resurrecting the malevolent identity of Nemesis as his gang begins to take control of the city — and only Joe can stop him. In an exclusive interview, Looper sat down with Asbæk to discuss his work in "Samaritan," the feeling of stepping onto set with his iconic co-star Stallone, and the direction he's taking a popular Norse god character in an upcoming animated project.