Samaritan's Javon 'Wanna' Walton And Dascha Polanco Talk Hopes For Audience Reaction And More - Exclusive Interview

Almost 50 years since Sylvester Stallone first knocked out audiences with "Rocky," the Oscar-nominated actor is still working hard on having a lasting impact on movie fans. For his latest film, the gritty superhero adventure "Samaritan," he has enlisted Javon "Wanna" Walton and Dascha Polanco to help him give the material an emotional punch, and the duo said it's an experience they won't soon forget.

Both actors have plenty of high-profile experience. Walton — who was 13 when filming began three years ago — has been featured in roles in "Euphoria" and "The Umbrella Academy." Meanwhile, Polanco has appeared in such acclaimed series as "Russian Doll" and "Orange Is the New Black." In "Samaritan," Walton plays Sam, the only child of single mother Tiffany (Polanco), who is working hard to keep the bills paid and pulling her young teen out of trouble at the same time. Despite his mom's best efforts, Sam is caught up in doing jobs for street gangs, his only saving grace coming from his hobby of trying to prove that the one-time savior of Granite City — the superhero Samaritan — is alive despite his reported demise 25 years earlier.

Sam believes Samaritan is actually a local garbage man, Joe Smith (Stallone), and eventually, he gets Joe to admit he indeed has superpowers. The revelation couldn't come soon enough: Crime is running rampant in Granite City, and it's about to get worse. A menacing gang leader, Cyrus (Pilou Asbæk), is close to unearthing the powerful tools of Nemesis — Samaritan's brother-turned-adversary who faced off against his sibling in the fatal fire a quarter-century ago — and once he does, the metropolis will be under the control of the crime lord and his minions.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Walton and Polanco talked about their work with Stallone on "Samaritan" and their hopes for the way young audiences view the film. Walton said he was particularly excited to work with the "Rocky" legend, since apart from acting, the teen has taken part in 80 boxing matches to date.