Warner Bros. Discovery Just Confirmed HBO Max And Discovery+'s Futures

It's no secret that Warner Bros. has made some confusing decisions over the past several years, and things have only become more puzzling since the entertainment company was acquired by Discovery, leading to the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery. Making things even stranger is the fact that the unified company now owns two streaming services: HBO Max and Discovery+.

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery held its Q4 earnings call, which became the focus of much attention on social media, especially after the company's shocking decision to cancel the nearly-finished "Batgirl" movie on Tuesday. The focus of the meeting was on the company's future plans for streaming, a topic of remarkable uncertainty in the aftermath of Tuesday's announcement.

Not only have fans lamented the loss of the "Batgirl" film, but they have also openly worried about the possibility of additional cancelations. For example, reports warning that HBO Max is about to be gutted even prompted James Gunn to assure his fans that Peacemaker Season 2 is safe at HBO Max. Indeed, executives at Warner Bros. Discovery highlighted major upcoming changes during the call, and while many of the details remain uncertain, they laid out the broad strokes for the future of HBO Max and Discovery+.