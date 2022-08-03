Peacemaker Season 2 Is Safe At HBO Max According To James Gunn

All eyes are on Warner Bros. Discovery as of late, and certainly not for the most positive reasons. Following the historic April 2022 merger that created it, the minds behind it have made some surprising decisions that have put film and television fans on high alert. Most notable is the unexpected cancellation of the HBO Max "Batgirl" solo movie as the company shifts its focus to big-screen releases. Leslie Grace would've donned the cowl as the titular hero, with Brendan Fraser and J.K. Simmons featuring as the villain Firefly and the Gotham City Police Department commissioner, Jim Gordon, respectively.

"Batgirl" ending up in the bin, coupled with the sudden removal of several titles from HBO Max (via Variety) and general doubts surrounding the future of the streamer, have people wondering what will become of their favorite projects regardless of their budget or popularity. One such title that fans are concerned about is "Peacemaker," which gripped audiences with its eight-episode debut season in early 2022. Season 2 received a green light in February of the year, but as evidenced by the scrapping of the nearly-completed "Batgirl," one has to wonder if it'll actually come to fruition.

Thankfully, according to "Peacemaker" mastermind James Gunn, Season 2 of the DC favorite is safe at HBO Max.