Peacemaker Season 2 Is Safe At HBO Max According To James Gunn
All eyes are on Warner Bros. Discovery as of late, and certainly not for the most positive reasons. Following the historic April 2022 merger that created it, the minds behind it have made some surprising decisions that have put film and television fans on high alert. Most notable is the unexpected cancellation of the HBO Max "Batgirl" solo movie as the company shifts its focus to big-screen releases. Leslie Grace would've donned the cowl as the titular hero, with Brendan Fraser and J.K. Simmons featuring as the villain Firefly and the Gotham City Police Department commissioner, Jim Gordon, respectively.
"Batgirl" ending up in the bin, coupled with the sudden removal of several titles from HBO Max (via Variety) and general doubts surrounding the future of the streamer, have people wondering what will become of their favorite projects regardless of their budget or popularity. One such title that fans are concerned about is "Peacemaker," which gripped audiences with its eight-episode debut season in early 2022. Season 2 received a green light in February of the year, but as evidenced by the scrapping of the nearly-completed "Batgirl," one has to wonder if it'll actually come to fruition.
Thankfully, according to "Peacemaker" mastermind James Gunn, Season 2 of the DC favorite is safe at HBO Max.
Peacemaker fans have nothing to worry about
On August 2, 2022, Twitter user @TomMCJL asked James Gunn if "Peacemaker" Season 2 is still safe, bearing in mind what became of "Batgirl." The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director wrote back, "Yes, guys, calm down," giving everyone excited to see what comes next for John Cena's Christopher "Peacemaker" Smith and the rest of his undercover team the chance to breathe a collective sigh of relief. Further driving this point home, Gunn later posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the set of Season 2 of Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt enjoying a meal while covered in blood.
At the time of this writing, "Peacemaker" Season 2 lacks a release date. Although considering the way the first season ended, the next batch of initially unplanned episodes cannot come soon enough. "I didn't agree to a second season just off the bat. It wasn't a matter of like, 'Okay, we're picked up.' It's a matter of I just wanted to make sure it was really something I wanted to do," Gunn told Variety after Season 1 wrapped up, explaining that he and Cena wanted to make sure the project was something they could get invested in before even considering a Season 2. Evidently, they didn't oppose continuing the "Peacemaker" narrative.
As Warner Bros. Discovery continues to keep folks on their toes, it's good to hear that "Peacemaker" Season 2 is still on the way down the production pipeline.