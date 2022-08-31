Twitter Is Tearing Apart Gina Carano's Latest Project

The rise and fall of Gina Carano's career is like driving by a car accident: it's unpleasant to witness but impossible to look away from. Although she first entered the spotlight as a mixed martial artist, Carano's career skyrocketed to new levels of fame when she appeared as the tough-as-nails Rebel shock trooper turned mercenary Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian." The character was so popular that there was even talk of a Cara Dune spin-off series (via Collider).

However, Carano's involvement in any future "Star Wars" projects came to a screeching halt after the actress posted a series of controversial comments on social media, including transphobic ideology, false claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election, misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, and deeply troubling remarks equating holding conservative values to the hardships faced by Jewish people in Nazi Germany (via The Washington Post). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carano was quickly dropped as a client from her talent agency, and Lucasfilm similarly severed ties with the actress, calling her social media posts "abhorrent and unacceptable." Carano has certainly made a name for herself as a persona non grata. Despite her despicable behavior, it looks like Carano's found herself a new niche, although the politically-charged nature of her career path has inspired a wave of criticism from the internet.