Why She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Sold Her Real-Life Wardrobe To The Production

Devoted fans might notice that Nikki's style preferences in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" directly mirror those of Ginger Gonzaga herself. That's no coincidence, as the actress was directly involved in the costume design process for the character. "I was like, 'Listen, if I'm gonna be in an office, Nikki's gonna look rad and her makeup's gonna be really cool and show how free she is," Gonzaga said in an interview with Total Film. "She doesn't really pay attention to any office rules. She's like, 'My boss can't tell me not to wear glitter makeup."

As it turns out, the best way to achieve Gonzaga's vision was for the creative team to simply purchase a bunch of the actress's own personal clothes, which she willingly parted with. The MCU star also said that she worked extensively with her hair stylist and makeup artist to get the look she felt was right for the character. "It was an honor to be really collaborative with these artists and to have them understand how important it is to me," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gonzaga's personal investment in Nikki's style also lines up with what the star said in the interview about her Marvel casting process. According to the actress, the creative team for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" rewrote the character of Nikki specifically for her. "They had a character, but they allowed it to have a lot of Ginger as Nikki," she said.