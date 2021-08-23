Kevin Feige Just Opened Up About The Casting Process For The Fantastic Four Movie

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Kevin Feige revealed the studio's casting strategy for the upcoming Fantastic Four project, sharing that the casting team will be looking for both veteran actors and newcomers alike. Feige called the casting process "a beautiful combination of both [new and well-known actors]," adding that, "it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not." Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston were far from household names when cast in the first "Thor" film, and are now two of the biggest stars in the world. Tom Holland was largely unknown, too, before he suited up as our favorite web-slinger in 2016. However, Marvel also enlists the talents of big names for their films, including Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Christian Bale as Gor the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

Fans will still have to wait for any news, though. When asked at the "Black Widow" premiere when the "Fantastic Four" cast would be announced, Feige told ET Online "I don't think it's soon," (as reported by ComicBook.com). Marvel Studios has been hard at work to make up for time lost to the pandemic, and we'll be eagerly awaiting any "Fantastic Four" news that comes our way.