Kat Coiro Dishes On How Charlie Cox And Tim Roth Seamlessly Reprised Their MCU Roles In She-Hulk - Exclusive

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is the perfect setup for the MCU to bring back fan favorites that fans haven't seen for a while. While Charlie Cox's Daredevil had a small cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," he's making an appearance in "She-Hulk," too. It's only fitting that the two Super lawyers would interact in some capacity, and fans can't wait to see where their adventures take the show.

Meanwhile, "She-Hulk" offers opportunities to dive deep into the motives of villains and the circumstances that led to their villainy. With Jessica's role as a lawyer, we can look at villainous backstories without a mustache-twirling monologue and a body count. Fans never really expected to see Tim Roth's Abomination again, but if ever there was a project for him to come back to, this is it. Of course, with a new Hulk in town, it's only natural that Mark Ruffalo would make an appearance as Hulk — though his debut in the show's first episode is a bit more substantial than a cameo. So what was it like having these Marvel staples come back into the fold?

During an exclusive interview with Kat Coiro, the "She-Hulk" director dished on working with Cox, Roth, and Ruffalo.