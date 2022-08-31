Pilou Asbæk Teases His Non-Chris Hemsworth Approach To Playing Thor In Twilight Of The Gods - Exclusive

Produced by Netflix, "Twilight of the Gods" is an anime-style take on Norse mythology executive produced by Zack Snyder and directed by Jay Olivia, who is also directing Snyder's upcoming anime-style prequel series "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas." The series features the voices of John Noble, Jessica Henwick, Corey Stoll, Lauren Cohan, and Stuart Martin — who starred in the Snyder-produced "Army of the Dead" prequel movie "Army of Thieves."

Paterson Joseph ("Timeless") also stars in "Twilight of the Gods" as the God of Mischief Loki, while Asbæk promised in an exclusive interview with Looper to bring a non-Chris Hemsworth approach to Thor. "Hemsworth is doing incredible work, and I don't want to compare myself to the Thor that he did because it is iconic and fun and spot-on with the character," Asbæk said. "He has found a great voice within Marvel with that character and did incredible work. I got to give it to him."

Perhaps the biggest difference between Hemsworth's and Asbæk's takes on the character is that the MCU actor hails from Australia, while Asbæk is from where the Thor legend originated. "What you have to remember is I am Scandinavian. Thor is my legacy ... It's what I've been raised with in the Nordic countries, in the north of Europe," Asbæk explained. "My Thor is closer to how he was written. He is a brute — impolite, rogue, brutal, and doesn't give a s*** about anyone."

Ironically, Olivia, a veteran storyboard artist, worked on Hemsworth's 2017 God of Thunder chapter "Thor: Ragnarok." The filmmaker's other storyboarding credits include "Ant-Man" and "Deadpool," and he served in the art department for 2017's "Wonder Woman."

The release date for "Twilight of the Gods" has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, Asbæk can be seen in "Samaritan," which is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.