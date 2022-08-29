Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Introduces An Intriguing Cast Of Potential Killers
Following the massive success of Rian Johnson's murder mystery "Knives Out" isn't going to be an easy task. The 2019 film features a wild array of actors including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and even a Joseph Gordon-Levitt cameo you may have missed. But the connecting tissue for the quirky and clever film is Daniel Craig, who plays renowned detective Benoit Blanc. Marked by an unforgettable southern drawl, Craig's performance in the film is a far cry from the fare that viewers may be used to from him. His humor and sharp observational skills make for an unforgettable centerpiece to this compelling whodunnit.
Now, the detective is back at it again in a hotly anticipated sequel. Blanc is this time headed to a new location for "Knives Out 2" that will blow fans away. The latest mystery has the intriguing title "Glass Onion," and is set to be released on Netflix (via The Hollywood Reporter). Craig is the only returning character from the initial film, and up until very recently, the cast of potential killers around him has remained a secret.
This new cast of characters will be just as memorable a the last
In the newest "Knives Out" mystery, Benoit Blanc is a long way from the Boston area depicted in the first film. This time, another cast of eccentric — and rich — characters takes him to Greece, where a host of friends are meeting up for a murder mystery party. But it isn't all fun and games. The events turn from borderline friendly to absolutely deadly and everyone is a suspect. Though the characters may technically be friends, a new profile in Empire revealed just a few of the wild personalities that will be occupying each other's space.
Among a long list of suspects includes scientist Lionel Toussiant (Leslie Odom Jr.), aspiring senator Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), and famous YouTuber Duke Cody (Dave Bautista). As with the original, class conflict is a major theme. This time around, most of the characters have experienced the privilege of wealth, a notion that clearly haunts Johnson.
"We're in a moment in history where the [income] divide feels increasingly obscene," Johnson said. "Like a circus that we can't keep our eyes off even as the negative effects of it become more and more real in all our lives." The group of acquaintances also includes Kate Hudson's Birdie Jay as well as Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand.