Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Introduces An Intriguing Cast Of Potential Killers

In the newest "Knives Out" mystery, Benoit Blanc is a long way from the Boston area depicted in the first film. This time, another cast of eccentric — and rich — characters takes him to Greece, where a host of friends are meeting up for a murder mystery party. But it isn't all fun and games. The events turn from borderline friendly to absolutely deadly and everyone is a suspect. Though the characters may technically be friends, a new profile in Empire revealed just a few of the wild personalities that will be occupying each other's space.

Among a long list of suspects includes scientist Lionel Toussiant (Leslie Odom Jr.), aspiring senator Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), and famous YouTuber Duke Cody (Dave Bautista). As with the original, class conflict is a major theme. This time around, most of the characters have experienced the privilege of wealth, a notion that clearly haunts Johnson.

"We're in a moment in history where the [income] divide feels increasingly obscene," Johnson said. "Like a circus that we can't keep our eyes off even as the negative effects of it become more and more real in all our lives." The group of acquaintances also includes Kate Hudson's Birdie Jay as well as Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand.