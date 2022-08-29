J.K. Rowling Finally Addresses Her Absence From The Harry Potter Reunion Special

HBO's Max's "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special was supposed to be an awesome time of remembrance and celebration for franchise fans and creator J.K. Rowling, with it being a public ode to the famous film series that began adapting her books two decades ago. But controversy eventually crept in, with media outlets reporting that Rowling wouldn't be attending the January 2022 reunion or featured in any new content related to it. Speculation ran rampant after the announcement was made about Rowling's absence, with many people believing HBO didn't want the famed author to participate on account of comments she had made in the past against the trans community. Now, Rowling is trying to finally set the record straight about what happened.

"I wasn't actually [excluded]," Rowling explained in a new interview with Graham Norton for Virgin Radio. "I was asked to be on that, and I decided I didn't want to do it," she said.

The whole controversy surrounding the English-born "Harry Potter" scribe first began in 2019, when she showed support on Twitter for Maya Forstater, a discredited London researcher who caused a public uproar by declaring "sex is real" and alleging that transgender people couldn't deny the way they were born (per NBC). Then in early 2020, Rowling tweeted out her opinion on the concept of biological sex and began calling out individuals for using the phrase "people who menstruate" rather than "women," citing the biological sexes of men and women. "If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased," Rowling tweeted on June 6, 2020. "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives." Many movie fans and "Harry Potter" lovers are convinced that Rowling's feelings toward the trans community were what led to her "Return to Hogwarts" absence, but Rowling told Norton that it was actually a show of respect for the movie franchise on her end.