House Of The Dragon Episode 2 Proves That A Targaryen Can Get Burned

In Episode 1 of "House of the Dragon," Princess Rhaenyra witnesses Ser Cristan Cole (Fabien Frankel) square off in a joust against the seemingly invincible Daemon. But to the surprise of many, Cristan humiliates the Prince by unhorsing him. Adding to the embarrassment of defeat, Cristan offers his hand to the fallen Prince, only to have Daemon slap it away.

As the series' second episode progresses, a detachment is dispatched to Dragonstone to retrieve the dragon egg being held by Daemon. It's then that the Prince encounters Cristan again. Daemon attempts to put the courtier in his place by calling him Sir Crispin and then ingenuously apologizes for not remembering his name. But Cristan responds, "Perhaps my Prince recalls when I knocked him off his horse."

Displaying a bit more character than fans might have assumed, however, Daemon only chuckles ruefully at this quip, revealing at least a moderate level of respect for the man who bested him in combat. As Matt Smith himself said to The New York Times, his Prince Daemon "has a strange moral compass of his own," making him more than just another villain on the show. So while the mighty House Targaryen isn't a family likely to suffer insults lightly on "House of the Dragon," this incident proves that some of them can be burned and take it in stride.