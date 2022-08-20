House Of The Dragon Star Matt Smith Reveals Who He Backed During Game Of Thrones' Final Season
"House of the Dragon" is HBO's long-awaited follow-up to "Game of Thrones." The new fantasy series, which is based on author George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel, "Fire & Blood," takes place roughly 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." In case that wasn't exciting enough, "House of the Dragon" also focuses entirely on House Targaryen, the royal, dragon-riding family responsible for the creation of the Iron Throne.
"House of the Dragon" is, notably, going to partially explain how the Targaryens' hold over the Seven Kingdoms was weakened enough to the point that other royal houses could eventually oust them from power. The series will do so by depicting "The Dance of the Dragons," which is a conflict that splits House Targaryen in two and results in the royal family essentially going to war with its own members over control of the Iron Throne.
Consequently, while "House of the Dragon" is going to take place during an era of Martin's fictional fantasy world that hasn't been explored onscreen before, its central royal conflict will probably still feel familiar to fans of "Game of Thrones." Much like "House of the Dragon," the latter series' story revolves entirely around the pursuit of the Iron Throne.
With that in mind, one member of the "House of the Dragon" cast recently revealed which "Game of Throne" character's claim to the Iron Throne they supported during the HBO series' divisive final season.
Matt Smith was a fervent Daenerys Targaryen supporter
In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, "House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith revealed that he personally sided with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in "Game of Thrones." The actor's comments, of course, come over three years after the internet was first flooded with discussions about Daenerys' big "Game of Thrones" twist.
The former "Doctor Who" actor said that he maintained his support for Clarke's Daenerys even when her character took a bit of a villainous turn in the final two episodes of "Game of Thrones." Smith told the outlet, "I backed her. I backed her all the way." For his part, Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys I Targaryen in "House of the Dragon," noted in the same interview that he doesn't think his character would have been quite as supportive of Daenerys as Smith was. The actor admitted, "I'd be ashamed, but it played its part in the prophecy, didn't it, really?"
Smith, meanwhile, revealed that he thinks Daemon Targaryen, his "House of the Dragon" character, would have happily supported Clarke's Daenerys. "I wouldn't [have felt ashamed], I'd have backed her all the way. I think he'd have been on the dragon with her, to be honest with you," Smith said.
In other words, not only was Smith a dedicated supporter of Clarke's Daenerys when "Game of Thrones" was on the air, but it looks like he also believes his "House of the Dragon" character would have also supported her had they been alive at the same time. That will no doubt come as welcome news to certain "Game of Thrones" fans out there — namely, those who have spent the past three years openly sharing their disappointment with how the HBO series handled Daenerys' arc.