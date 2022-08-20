House Of The Dragon Star Matt Smith Reveals Who He Backed During Game Of Thrones' Final Season

"House of the Dragon" is HBO's long-awaited follow-up to "Game of Thrones." The new fantasy series, which is based on author George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel, "Fire & Blood," takes place roughly 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." In case that wasn't exciting enough, "House of the Dragon" also focuses entirely on House Targaryen, the royal, dragon-riding family responsible for the creation of the Iron Throne.

"House of the Dragon" is, notably, going to partially explain how the Targaryens' hold over the Seven Kingdoms was weakened enough to the point that other royal houses could eventually oust them from power. The series will do so by depicting "The Dance of the Dragons," which is a conflict that splits House Targaryen in two and results in the royal family essentially going to war with its own members over control of the Iron Throne.

Consequently, while "House of the Dragon" is going to take place during an era of Martin's fictional fantasy world that hasn't been explored onscreen before, its central royal conflict will probably still feel familiar to fans of "Game of Thrones." Much like "House of the Dragon," the latter series' story revolves entirely around the pursuit of the Iron Throne.

With that in mind, one member of the "House of the Dragon" cast recently revealed which "Game of Throne" character's claim to the Iron Throne they supported during the HBO series' divisive final season.