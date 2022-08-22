House Of The Dragon Star Matt Smith Talks Daemon And Mysaria's Unusual Relationship

As he discussed during an August 2022 interview with The New York Times, Smith feels that Mysaria and Daemon seem to be on an even playing field, which is an astonishing feat of social bravery. A common dancer for the court shouldn't be able to so easily earn the respect of a member of House Targaryen, and yet they're thick as thieves.

Smith says that there's a reason for this — Daemon is not afraid to mix with the common people. "It's one of those things that I found quite alluring about Daemon: He lives in both worlds. He lives down in the belly of the beast, and he lives back in the Red Keep, in palaces and all that," Smith explained.

It appears that Daemon's ability to walk on both sides of the fence will complicate his life and the show's plotlines, but even Smith seems unsure of just how Daemon and Mysaria's relationship will unfold as the series continues. Yet he does note that Mysaria and Daemon have a lot of respect for each other. After all, when one plays at a game of thrones, it's always healthy to have a little bit of extra respect for your fellow players — if only so you won't underestimate them.