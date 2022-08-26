She-Hulk's Jessica Gao Was Worried About That Edward Norton Gag

Episode 2 of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which dropped August 25 on Disney+, provided some awesome Easter eggs and nods to past superheroes, including a legendary X-Men character that fans have been wanting to see in the MCU and Edward Norton's one-movie run as Bruce Banner in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." But what the episode didn't show was all the sneaky — and worrisome — work that went into getting the gags greenlit by the Marvel powers that be, especially the Norton nod.

For years, the "Fight Club" star's exit from the MCU and early inclusion in the Infinity Saga and Marvel's Phase 1, which ran from 2008 to 2012, was an extremely touchy subject for the studio. In fact, the eventual replacement by Mark Ruffalo had never been talked about or referenced until his creative one-line in "She-Hulk."

"I'm a completely different person now ... literally," Ruffalo's Hulk says in Episode 2. The "Avengers" actor said in a recent interview that he was totally on board with the Norton mention, calling it "really funny." But what's even more hilarious about the line is how it got partially ad-libbed and snuck in by Ruffalo, after not being included in "She-Hulk" head writer Jessica Gao's final script.