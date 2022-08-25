How Mark Ruffalo Really Feels About She-Hulk Acknowledging Edward Norton's Hulk

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mark Ruffalo revealed that he was totally on board with the Edward Norton hat-tip that Marvel did in Episode 2 of "She-Hulk" and was actually surprised the studio hadn't done one sooner.

"I think it's really funny," Ruffalo said. "It's just the reality that we all are often dancing around, but it's true. I actually joked with Ed about this. I was like, 'It's like our generation's Hamlet. Everyone's going to get a shot at it.' And there'll probably be another couple before it's all over. People will be like, 'Remember when the Hulk used to look like Mark Ruffalo? Now it looks like Timothée Chalamet.'"

One of the best things about playing the Hulk, according to Ruffalo, is getting to see how the character continues to change with each new film installment. "The cool thing about this world is that it could just be anything," he told EW. "Five years from now it could totally morph into anything, whatever's pertinent at the time. I almost see him going back to 'Berserker Hulk' or 'World War Hulk'. It could go anywhere." Ruffalo added that he's already played five versions of the Hulk so far, and he hopes this has helped keep the character interesting, not just for audiences but also for himself as an actor.

For Hulk fans, it's been a long and curvy cinematic road for the character — which has now had three different actors play him on the big screen. There's Ruffalo and Norton, and then Eric Bana in Ang Lee's "Hulk." Ruffalo's mention of "World War Hulk" shouldn't be taken lightly, seeing how "She-Hulk" has seemingly set up a golden opportunity for the comic book story to be adapted by Marvel Studios.