Rachel Zegler Has An Interesting Take On Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Delays

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has gone through quite a few delays since it was announced, with director David F. Sandberg first telling Comicbook.com in April 2020 that things were up in the air with the sequel because of COVID-19. "So far, I've been working on the script," Sandberg said at the time. "We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?" Ultimately, filming didn't begin until May 2021 (per JoBlo). After the release of the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were even more hyped to see the movie during its release window in December 2022. Except, that release date ended up changing as well.

While fans pondered the new March 2023 release date for the "Shazam!" sequel, Sandberg tried to cheer people up, writing on Twitter, "While I'm an impatient bastard who wants people to see it as soon as possible (the film will be fully done in just a few weeks), the move makes sense since Avatar was taking all IMAX/PLF screens. Fury of the Gods is a big movie & should be seen big!" Since Sandberg's tweet, others have been joining in with positive angles, including "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" co-star Rachel Zegler.