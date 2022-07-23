Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Comic-Con Trailer Teases An Epic Clash Of The Titans

The DC Extended Universe has long been criticized by fans and critics alike for being too dark and moody, but in recent years, Warner Bros. has released a number of surprisingly lighthearted superhero movies. "Wonder Woman," for instance, is hopeful and inspiring, while "Aquaman" is a swashbuckling adventure on the high seas. 2019's "Shazam!" also ranks firmly as one of the most wholesome superhero films of all time.

It has, of course, been over three years since the latter film was released in theaters, but Warner Bros. has been hard at work on putting its sequel together. Fortunately, the long-awaited follow-up film, titled "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," is set to hit theaters this coming December. In case that wasn't exciting enough, the sequel is also directed, once again, by "Shazam!" filmmaker David F. Sandberg, and while very little information has been released about its plot, the film does promise to boast an even more impressive cast than its predecessor did.

In addition to returning stars like Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is set to star Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and "West Side Story" breakout actor Rachel Zegler in an unknown role. In other words, "Fury of the Gods" is shaping up to be an even more ambitious and epic superhero flick than 2019's "Shazam!" was.

Now, in anticipation of the film's December release, Warner Bros. has finally made the first trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" available online today.