Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Comic-Con Trailer Teases An Epic Clash Of The Titans
The DC Extended Universe has long been criticized by fans and critics alike for being too dark and moody, but in recent years, Warner Bros. has released a number of surprisingly lighthearted superhero movies. "Wonder Woman," for instance, is hopeful and inspiring, while "Aquaman" is a swashbuckling adventure on the high seas. 2019's "Shazam!" also ranks firmly as one of the most wholesome superhero films of all time.
It has, of course, been over three years since the latter film was released in theaters, but Warner Bros. has been hard at work on putting its sequel together. Fortunately, the long-awaited follow-up film, titled "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," is set to hit theaters this coming December. In case that wasn't exciting enough, the sequel is also directed, once again, by "Shazam!" filmmaker David F. Sandberg, and while very little information has been released about its plot, the film does promise to boast an even more impressive cast than its predecessor did.
In addition to returning stars like Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is set to star Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and "West Side Story" breakout actor Rachel Zegler in an unknown role. In other words, "Fury of the Gods" is shaping up to be an even more ambitious and epic superhero flick than 2019's "Shazam!" was.
Now, in anticipation of the film's December release, Warner Bros. has finally made the first trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" available online today.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods will pit its familiar heroes against new villains
The new trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" offers fans their first real look at the film. While it's clear that "Fury of the Gods" is going to bring a handful of new players to the fan-favorite superhero franchise as well, it's also evident that the sequel's creative team has gone out of their way to ensure that it still has many of the things that made 2019's "Shazam!" such a refreshingly fun adventure in the first place.
Not only does that mean "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is going to hold onto its predecessor's tongue-in-cheek attitude and humor, but it will also continue to focus on the same themes of family and heroism that were present in the franchise's first installment. That's why Asher Angel's Billy Batson is going to be joined, once again, by all of the members of his foster family, including Jack Dylan Grazer's Freddy and Grace Fulton's Mary Bromfield. As a result, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" promises to offer even more fun moments with the Shazam Family than its predecessor did.
Of course, the film's superhero family will have to stick together if they hope to have any chance of taking down its villains, Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), the daughters of the Greek god known as Atlas. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" hits theaters on December 21 to see exactly how well Billy and his family members actually fare against their new enemies.