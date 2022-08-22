Matt Smith And Fabien Frankel Analyze The Jousting Scene In House Of The Dragon Episode 1

Quite a bit goes into the actors' time in the jousting arena. They may begin on horseback, but as the match goes on, they both find themselves on their own two feet duking it out to claim victory. Naturally, the two had some help to bring the sequence to a head, as Fabien Frankel explained, "An amazing stuntman helped us work on this fight for ages. Matt [Smith] likens it to a dance, which is a really apt way of describing what it was. It was actually a nice way for us to get to know each other."

But more goes into a scene than merely establishing a sense of camaraderie. There's also people's safety that needs to be taken into consideration to ensure everything goes off without a hitch. Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen, as Smith stated, "There's a lot red tape, but you wouldn't know on this job; people are getting injured all the time."

One such injury occurred to Frankel's stuntman. "My stuntman, Rich, who doubled with pretty much the majority of the shoot, got a really bad injury in the joust," he said. He and Smith both had the utmost admiration for the work the stunt team did on the series, and the work everybody did in the pilot really speaks for itself.

"House of the Dragon" airs new episodes on HBO every Sunday.