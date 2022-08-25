The Final Resting Place Of Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols Couldn't Be More Perfect

The late Nichelle Nichols has long been lauded for her groundbreaking role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on the original "Star Trek" series and subsequent films, with the actress even recalling how she was about to resign from the show when none other than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her not to. "Don't you understand what this man [Gene Roddenberry] has achieved? ... For the first time on television, we will be seen as we should be, seen every day as intelligent, quality, beautiful people who can sing, dance, and can go into space. Who can be lawyers, who can be teachers, who can be professors... and yet you don't see it on television until now." Nichols recalled to the Television Academy Foundation of King's words.

After the series ended, NASA asked Nichols if she would manage a public relations campaign for NASA to help the agency diversify and convince more women, people of color, and people from different socioeconomic backgrounds to apply. She agreed, and 1978's newest astronauts included Guy Bluford and Dr. Sally Ride, respectively the first Black American and the first American woman in space (via NASA.gov). Her dedication to getting women and minorities into space was impressive, making her final resting place all the more perfect.