The Devastating Death Of Nichelle Nichols

Grace Dell Nichols was born on December 28, 1932 in a small Chicago suburb. After spending time studying in Chicago, she moved between New York City and Los Angeles, and went on to work as an actor and model. She saw success in various forms, but nothing came close to the level of attention she received as Uhura on "Star Trek," including from civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In an interview with NPR, she recalled a conversation she had with Dr. King when the show was at its zenith: "I said something like, 'Dr. King, I wish I could be out there marching with you.' He said, 'No, no, no. No, you don't understand. We don't need you on the — to march. You are marching. You are reflecting what we are fighting for.'"

Her presence on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise wasn't the only barrier she broke, either. She was also part of one of the first interracial kisses to appear on TV at the time. She elaborated on the trailblazing moment to Great Big Story: "To a young, Black woman in a situation that has never been done on television, I realized how important it was."

She continued to act well into the 21st century, but it was her role as Uhura that continued to inspire generations of moviegoers. In 2021, Paramount+ released the documentary, "Woman in Motion," which focuses on the incredible true story of how Nichols worked with individuals from NASA to recruit more women and people of color into careers in science and mathematics.

Nichelle Nichols didn't just change "Star Trek"; she changed the world, and our thoughts go out to her loved ones in this trying time.