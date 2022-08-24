The Real Reason House Of The Dragon's Paddy Considine Has No Interest In Talking To GoT Stars

When it comes to passing the HBO torch from "Game of Thrones" to "House of the Dragon," Paddy Considine and others involved in the highly-anticipated prequel — including Prince Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith — want the show to stand on its own two feet, while not being heavily influenced by the "GoT" story and acting legacy. According to Considine, this was the other main reason he saw no need to meet with any "GoT" actors.

"They were part of creating a phenomenon which we're very grateful for, but 'House of the Dragon' is our journey," Considine told The Hollywood Reporter. Speaking to GamesRadar in mid-August — while joined by Smith — Considine went into more detail about the "House of the Dragon" cast's desire to keep things from feeling overused or too similar to "Game of Thrones."

"As much as we pay reverence to the original and what it did, I feel that we were very much like, 'But this is our journey. This is ours, we've got to own this. This is our experience,'" Considine said. "Even from some of the production sometimes, there were the odd comparisons that came up from time to time [to Game of Thrones]. And it was like, 'Hang on a minute, this is us telling this story now.' You can honor what went before so much and then at some point you've just got to do your job." Smith added, "It's a new set of actors as well. It's a new world. It's a new story." If there's one thing the "Got" crew has done, though, it's motivate the "House of the Dragon" team, Considine said. "They set the bar high, you know, some really great actors and performances in the first series and they set the tone for all of that," he told GamesRadar. Season 1 of "House of the Dragon" can be found airing on HBO every Sunday until October 23 and streaming on HBO Max.