The Real Reason Shia LaBeouf Was Fired From Don't Worry Darling

Anticipation for the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling" has been building for quite some time now, and it seems that each day there are new headlines creating even more buzz. The movie is director Olivia Wilde's second film after the 2019 coming-of-age story, "Booksmart." The psychological thriller focuses on a young married couple living in what would appear to be a blissful environment. Though according to the "Don't Worry Darling" teaser trailer, there's more hiding beneath the surface of their seemingly picturesque life.

The main characters in "Don't Worry Darling," Alice and Jack, are played by the Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh, who is well known for her performances in movies like the 2019 A24 horror film, "Midsommar" and 2019's "Little Women," and Grammy-winning musician and actor, Harry Styles, respectively. Pugh's past acting credits have earned her a reputation for adding quality to any movie she participates in. Styles himself has incredible artistic skill and a fan base that is more than excited to see his performance in "Don't Worry Darling."

Styles wasn't the only one who was signed on for a lead role in the film, though, as the part of Jack was initially granted to Shia LaBeouf, who is known for his work in movies like 2007's "Disturbia" and 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." LaBeouf, however, was fired from the role and replaced with Styles fairly early on.