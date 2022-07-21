Things Get Tense In A New Trailer For Don't Worry Darling
Olivia Wilde kicked off a new chapter of her career in spectacular fashion with the release of "Booksmart" in 2019. The memorable buddy comedy film, which marked Wilde's feature directorial debut, earned widespread critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes) and announced her as a promising new filmmaker. Now, over three years after "Booksmart" hit theaters, Wilde is set to return with her long-awaited second directorial outing, "Don't Worry Darling."
The mysterious new thriller, which has long been one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, boasts an impressive ensemble of recognizable stars, including Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Timothy Simons, and Kate Berlant. While specific details about its plot are being kept under wraps for the time being as well, the film is set to follow Pugh's Alice as she begins to worry that the picturesque 1950s town where she and her husband, Jack (Styles), live may not be as perfect as she's been taught to believe. Her concerns force her to begin an investigation into Jack's mysterious company, which runs the suburban community that Alice calls home.
"Don't Worry Darling" began to receive increased attention when its intriguing first trailer debuted online earlier this year. Now, with the film's release date less than two months away, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the Wilde-directed movie that is not only longer than the film's debut teaser but also considerably more disorienting.
Nothing is what it seems to be in Don't Worry Darling
The first trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" featured a few odd and unnerving moments. However, the second official trailer for the film leans all the way into the surreal aspects of it. The new trailer, which runs nearly three minutes long, not only shows Florence Pugh's Alice tightly wrapping her head in cling film at one point but also features several shots of a group of dancers with painted faces moving chaotically through a black and light space.
The trailer also teases more of the film's action sequences than its first teaser did, with two cars driving straight into each other during one explosive moment and Alice narrowly driving past an oncoming bus in another. Combined, these moments do a good job of selling "Don't Worry Darling" as a surreal and intense psychological thriller unlike any other that moviegoers will likely get the chance to see this year.
In case that wasn't enough, the second trailer for "Don't Worry Darling" also builds off its first by further honing in on Alice's rivalry with Frank (Chris Pine), her husband's intimidating and arrogant boss. In other words, it looks like "Don't Worry Darling" has the potential to be both a unique thriller and an intense battle of wits between Pine's Frank and Pugh's Alice.
Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait until the film hits theaters on September 23 to discover what the truth really is behind Alice's literally suffocating existence.