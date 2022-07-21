Things Get Tense In A New Trailer For Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde kicked off a new chapter of her career in spectacular fashion with the release of "Booksmart" in 2019. The memorable buddy comedy film, which marked Wilde's feature directorial debut, earned widespread critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes) and announced her as a promising new filmmaker. Now, over three years after "Booksmart" hit theaters, Wilde is set to return with her long-awaited second directorial outing, "Don't Worry Darling."

The mysterious new thriller, which has long been one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, boasts an impressive ensemble of recognizable stars, including Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Timothy Simons, and Kate Berlant. While specific details about its plot are being kept under wraps for the time being as well, the film is set to follow Pugh's Alice as she begins to worry that the picturesque 1950s town where she and her husband, Jack (Styles), live may not be as perfect as she's been taught to believe. Her concerns force her to begin an investigation into Jack's mysterious company, which runs the suburban community that Alice calls home.

"Don't Worry Darling" began to receive increased attention when its intriguing first trailer debuted online earlier this year. Now, with the film's release date less than two months away, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the Wilde-directed movie that is not only longer than the film's debut teaser but also considerably more disorienting.