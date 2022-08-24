Val Kilmer's Biggest Challenge Playing Batman Isn't What You'd Expect

Revered actor Val Kilmer recently enjoyed the opportunity to reprise an iconic character — Tom "Iceman" Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell — in the summer blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick," but not all opportunities to take on such a beloved role is as exciting as it seems. That appears to be the case, anyway, with Kilmer's one and only turn as DC Comics' legendary Dark Knight in 1995's "Batman Forever" — the third film in the Caped Crusader film series originated by director Tim Burton with "Batman" in 1989.

Burton dazzled moviegoers with his dark vision of Gotham City, which was amped up by the inspired casting of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, and the benefit of having Oscar-winner Jack Nicholson step into the role as the clown-faced madman The Joker. Naturally, the film's success led to a sequel, 1992's "Batman Returns," adding the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Danny DeVito, and Christopher Walken to the cast, but when Burton and Keaton left the cinematic Caped Crusader in the rear-view mirror, director Joel Schumacher took over the franchise. Creating a glitzier and more glamorous view of Gotham, Schumacher needed a high-profile actor to complete his grand vision, so he cast the "Top Gun" star, who had appeared in such hit films as "True Romance" and "Tombstone."

Produced for $100 million and earning a worldwide box office tally of $336.5 million upon its release in 1995 (via Box Office Mojo), "Batman Forever" was a bona fide hit, and Kilmer had every reason to celebrate for playing the lead role in a blockbuster movie. But in later years, Kilmer made it clear that playing Batman in the film is a decision he would regret.