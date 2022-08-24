The Black Phone's Joe Hill Describes The 'Three Flavors' That Came Together In The Film - Exclusive

Movie adaptations of existing stories can be tricky. It's almost impossible not to compare the book and the movie — and to be disappointed by one of them. That's not an issue for "The Black Phone," which is based on the unnerving short story by Joe Hill. Co-writers C. Robert Cargill and Scott Derrickson, who also directed the film, were incredibly faithful to Hill's story, but they also used its brevity as an opportunity to expand upon it, adding in additional character development and story details that make the story even more potent and absorbing.

"The Black Phone" centers on 13-year-old Finney (Mason Thames), the latest child to be kidnapped by a killer called The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). While being held captive in a barren basement, Finney receives calls from the ghosts of The Grabber's previous victims on the disconnected title phone, who give him clues about how to save himself. It's a chilling scenario made all the more nail-biting by the way the movie lets viewers get to know Finney and his family before his abduction. Hill was thrilled with the additions contributed to the story by Cargill and Derrickson, and in an exclusive interview with Looper, Joe Hill explained how his short story came together with their vision to create an "emotionally satisfying" film.