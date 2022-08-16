Director Scott Derrickson Describes His Inspirations For The Black Phone - Exclusive

When asked about how "The Black Phone" balances its "stranger danger" premise with acknowledgment of more common evils, Derrickson explained how the horrors in the movie were drawn from personal experiences.

"I lived in that 'stranger danger' time," he said. "Growing up in north Colorado, Ted Bundy had just come through there, and the Manson murders had recently taken place. My friend who lived next door to me, his mother was abducted and murdered, so the presence of the silent killer who could abduct you was very real for everybody in my neighborhood."

As for the film's heavier recollections of domestic abuse, Derrickson said, "There was violence in my house and domestic violence in a lot of the houses around me. I was trying to capture the kind of fearful, unstable, violent world that I grew up in when I was that age and thought that if I could capture it realistically, that time and place, it would be a great setting for this particular story."

Derrickson's lifelong exploration of spirituality, something that's impacted all of his films, was particularly significant in developing Finney's psychic sister, Gwen. Talking about her religious practices, Derrickson explained, "The idea that she had her own private, personally constructed faith and belief — that was my experience when I was a kid. That was a part of me. Whatever my relationship with God was, was my own. I wasn't raised in church or anything like that. I thought that was interesting."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

