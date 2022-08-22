Writer Joe Hill Describes The Thrill Of Seeing The Black Phone Adapted For The Screen — Exclusive Interview

The film is incredibly faithful to the short story. Every line of dialogue in the short story is in the film. Every scene in the short story is in the film, but that's only like 40 minutes of the film. All together, that makes a 40-minute movie. So there's a lot more there. Everyone brought something to it that I think helped make it a really satisfying picture.

Scott Derrickson grew up in north Denver, in the dirty, violent 1970s, and a lot of the film's very autobiographical about what that was like, what it was like to be there, and it's sort of anti-nostalgia. I love that because I adore "Stranger Things." I think "Stranger Things" is a great show, but I'm not sure that the early '80s and late 1970s actually did look like a Spielberg movie all the time. The kids weren't actually mostly like Spielberg kids, precocious and clever and always quick with the witty line and stuff like that. It wasn't necessarily like that.

In the short story, the Grabber takes Finney to lock him into his basement with this disconnected antique phone. And then Finney gets calls from Bruce Yamada, the ghost of a friend who was killed by the Grabber months before. It's been a while since I read the short story, but I think that's the only ghost to call on the phone. What Cargill brought to it was all the Grabber's victims use that phone to call Finney, and they each have another suggestion for how he might escape. So Finney tries one thing, and that doesn't work. Finney tries another thing, and that doesn't work, but maybe the two things go together and might work. That's all Cargill. Cargill looked at the short story and said, "This is an escape room." The structure of this film is a great escape room. How does Finney get out? What clues does Finney need to solve? What puzzles does Finney need to solve to get out of that room?

So those are the three — the original short story, Cargill's escape room structure, and Scott Derrickson's very personal autobiographical stuff about childhood in the '70s — those are the three flavors that came together to make the frosted peanut butter cupcake that is "The Black Phone."