The Batman 2's Co-Writer Boasts Some Eye-Popping Comic Book Creds

In April of 2022, director Matt Reeves revealed that he's working on sequel to "The Batman." At that time, Reeves confirmed both his own involvement and that star Robert Pattison will reprise his role as its titular character. Otherwise, few concrete details were available upon the project's announcement, though comments from some of those involved have raised a few possibilities as to the film's contents.

For instance, Pattison wants "The Batman 2" to feature the Court of Owls. Pattison shared this tidbit in an interview prior to Reeves confirming "The Batman 2," so it's far from official that this is indeed the direction the film will take. Nevertheless, given Pattinson's vocal interest, it's perhaps among some of the likelier possible comic book storylines that the upcoming "Batman" movie could adapt.

In August of 2022, the next major piece of "Batman 2" news dropped, revealing the writer alongside whom Reeves is working on the film's script. As it turns out, Reeves' co-writer has experience writing both movies and comics, including a "Batman" comic book series.