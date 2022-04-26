Matt Reeves Just Dropped A Major The Batman Sequel Update At CinemaCon

After a decade without a proper live-action solo film, Batman once again leads a big-screen franchise all his own. Director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" premiered on March 4, 2022, offering moviegoers a brand new Gotham City set outside the confines of the DC Extended Universe. The titular vigilante (Robert Pattinson) finds himself at odds with a mysterious killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano), who has begun methodically picking off various high-ranking members of Gotham society. Thus, it's up to the Dark Knight, Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), and more to save the day.

With its bundle of standout performances, noir-inspired story, and mildly fandom-dividing deleted scene, among other noteworthy elements, "The Batman" has turned out to be a remarkable win for Warner Bros. At the time of this writing, it's a hit with audiences and critics alike, and it continues to build on its already sizeable worldwide gross. Success like that naturally leads to questions of whether or not a sequel is in the cards — something that fans of the film have clamored for even prior to release. Thankfully, it hasn't taken long for news on the likelihood of such a project to come to light.

At CinemaCon 2022, Matt Reeves himself came out and dropped a bombshell of an announcement as it pertains to "The Batman 2."