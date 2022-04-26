Matt Reeves Just Dropped A Major The Batman Sequel Update At CinemaCon
After a decade without a proper live-action solo film, Batman once again leads a big-screen franchise all his own. Director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" premiered on March 4, 2022, offering moviegoers a brand new Gotham City set outside the confines of the DC Extended Universe. The titular vigilante (Robert Pattinson) finds himself at odds with a mysterious killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano), who has begun methodically picking off various high-ranking members of Gotham society. Thus, it's up to the Dark Knight, Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), and more to save the day.
With its bundle of standout performances, noir-inspired story, and mildly fandom-dividing deleted scene, among other noteworthy elements, "The Batman" has turned out to be a remarkable win for Warner Bros. At the time of this writing, it's a hit with audiences and critics alike, and it continues to build on its already sizeable worldwide gross. Success like that naturally leads to questions of whether or not a sequel is in the cards — something that fans of the film have clamored for even prior to release. Thankfully, it hasn't taken long for news on the likelihood of such a project to come to light.
At CinemaCon 2022, Matt Reeves himself came out and dropped a bombshell of an announcement as it pertains to "The Batman 2."
The Batman 2 is on the way
As reported by Variety on April 26, 2022, Matt Reeves revealed at CinemaCon that a follow-up to "The Batman" is indeed on its way down the production pipeline. He notes that he intends to write and direct the hotly-anticipated sequel, with Robert Pattinson slated to don the cowl as the Caped Crusader for a second time. Otherwise, however, Reeves had nothing to offer as far as story details, other returning cast members, a release window, and the like, so take this news as your formal invitation to enter speculation mode until more tidbits hit the internet.
Given how long it takes to make a movie, especially one with as many moving parts as a superhero flick, it stands to reason that the arrival of "The Batman 2" sits far off in the future. Luckily, for those of you eager to dive back into Reeves' corner of the DC universe, HBO Max has you covered in more ways than one. Not only is a series focused on Colin Farrell's Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot coming to the streamer, but so is a program all about the infamous Arkham Asylum and its devious patients. Additionally, Reeves has teased a Catwoman-centric show too.
Suffice to say, it's a great time to be a Batman fan.