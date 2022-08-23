HBO Max Killing Spree Continues, Claims Batman

Warner Bros. Discovery has been on an eyebrow-raising roll since, you know, becoming Warner Bros. Discovery. Not long after the cancellation of the finished "Batgirl" movie, the news broke that HBO Max is set to remove dozens of titles from its slate.

Per Deadline, shows like "Vinyl" and "Run" have already fallen victim to the removals and layoffs related to the merger, and now that HBO Max and Discovery+ seem set to become one, more and more content is set to leave the streaming service. Likewise, there's a swath of upcoming projects that may never see the light of day.

Things are so shaky right now that even the most iconic characters aren't immune to the ongoing corporate rumblings. It's already become painfully clear that Batgirl's one such character, and now, an even more prominent member of the Bat-family has fallen victim to the situation. Yes, HBO Max's killing spree has claimed Batman himself.