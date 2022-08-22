How The Sex Scenes On House Of The Dragon Will Be Different From The Ones On Game Of Thrones

In the first episode of "House of the Dragon," titled "The Heirs of the Dragon," the series already showcases the sex and gore for which the original was known, between a scene where criminals are mutilated at the behest of Prince Daemon Targaryen (a snarling, surly Matt Smith) or a gruesome childbirth scene that ends in both the mother and baby dying. There's also definitely some gratuitous nudity; Smith is the only main character so far to engage in simulated sex onscreen with his lover and companion Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), but he also arranges a massive orgy — shown in full — where a couple literally stops mid-act to listen to him give a speech about being next in line for the throne. There's also an unsettling implication that Daemon and his niece, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (portrayed in this episode by Milly Alcock), might share a sexual attraction.

With that said, the show also pulls back in several instances, suggesting rather than showing. While heavily pregnant Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) takes a bath to soothe her aching body, her body is hidden in the water — and after Aemma dies in childbirth and leaves her husband Viserys (Paddy Considine) in a state of grief, the Hand of the King's daughter, Alicent Hightower (played in her youth by Emma Carey), goes to his chambers to "comfort" him. Though it's still unknown whether or not Alicent and Viserys consummated any relationship, this show at least gently hints at it rather than beating the audience over the head with a potentially unsettling sex scene.

Only time will tell whether or not "House of the Dragon" approaches their sex scenes with restraint or recklessness, but audiences are certainly hoping for more sensitivity where these very delicate sequences are concerned — and hopefully, rehearsals and intimacy coordinators are changing the way this universe functions.