Michael Peña And Jesse Williams Tease What Their Characters Would Want In A Secret Headquarters Sequel - Exclusive

When it comes to superhero films, everyone wants a super suit until they actually have to wear one. Sure, they seem cool on paper, but just ask Wyatt Russel how difficult it is to go to the bathroom in a superhero costume. But despite the technical difficulties, Jesse Williams' eyes are still glued firmly on a super suit. "I want the suit. I want to wear that suit," he said. "That scene with these guys fighting at the end was so good. I think Captain Irons wants to get out there and have some action. He misses being active. He was on the shelf for a while."

Meanwhile, Michael Peña's Argon just wants to escape his metaphysical prison. Peña added, "Same thing. I'm like, 'You want to get out of that?' He's in some other realm in prison, you know what I mean? Hopefully, he finds a way to get out." We'll have to wait and see if their hopes for their characters' stories get the chance to play out, as no sequel has yet been confirmed.

"Secret Headquarters" is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.