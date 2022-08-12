Owen Wilson, Rel Schulman, And Henry Joost On Secret Headquarters, Super Suits, And Pop Culture - Exclusive Interview

Owen, you've been doing quite a few major sci-fi-esque superhero projects lately, between "Secret Headquarters" and "Loki." What draws you to these larger-than-life roles, and what are some of the highlights of working on these projects?

Owen Wilson: Well, with this one, it was getting the script. I remember some of the scenes that rang true to me — the stuff about being a kid and your first crush and fitting in with your friends — so much so that I actually read them to my two boys. It was interesting seeing them get caught up in the story. I took that as a very good sign, and ... I don't know; it felt like a fresh take on the superhero genre.

Rel Schulman: We've been loving Owen Wilson movies for so long. We've been saying ourselves, "How come no one's putting this guy in a tight, form-fitting superhero suit?" Are they missing something?

Wilson: Unfortunately, you're going to get the answer.

Henry Joost: Yes.

Schulman: The answer turns out to be a little difficult.

Wilson: The answer turns out to be less carbs.

Schulman: No, it ... turns out Owen's a terrific athlete, actually. A lot of the superhero moves came naturally to you.

Wilson: They did.

Joost: The suit looks natural, too. You were born to wear that suit.

Wilson: You guys did ask me at one point, "Were you working on a movie called 'Cars' or 'Carbs'?" I took that as a sign to [have] maybe a little less spaghetti ... That's when I moved over to sourdough bread.

Schulman: Less spaghetti, you'll be ready.