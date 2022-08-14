The House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel Accidentally Axed This Co-Star In The Face

When watching the teaser trailer for "House of the Dragon," it may be easy to be overwhelmed by the amount of characters in the Targaryen clan. Set a good two centuries before Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) promised her enemies would die screaming, "House of the Dragon" depicts the infamous civil war discussed in George R.R. Martin's Targaryen history "Fire & Blood." Pitting Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) against former friend Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), the series promises political machinations and — of course — dragons. However, it is the non-Targaryen characters — few and far between as they may be — that might actually be the most important.

Easy to spot among the sea of flowing white locks, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is one prominent player that does not belong to the ruling class. Born without lands or titles, Criston rises through the ranks to be Rhaenrya's personal bodyguard. Though not featured prominently in the footage we have received, he will nonetheless be the source of much strife after he and Rhaenyra turn against each other for mysterious reasons (via Inverse).

Unfortunately for the actor who plays him, that is not the only conflict that occurred on the set of "House of the Dragon." Because while Criston may be skilled with medieval weaponry, Frankel didn't display the same prowess after one actor ended up on the wrong side of his axe.