Showrunners Carlton Cuse And Meredith Averill Talk Finally Bringing Locke & Key To The Screen — Exclusive Interview

The show debuted right as the pandemic was starting, and it's now ending when we're sort of back to normal. How has that impacted the production and what the show has meant to you both?

Cuse: It impacted the show massively in that we had to produce two seasons of the show during the pandemic back-to-back. It was one of our greatest accomplishments that we were able to do that without any significant COVID. We had a few outlier cases, but we didn't have any breakouts or shutdowns. We took our responsibility to try to keep everybody on the crew and the cast safe very seriously, and they all did too. Everybody on the cast and the crew were very rigorous about not engaging in the behavior that would lead to an outbreak.

We made the show and we were doing that initially before there was even a vaccine. So it was a bit more perilous, and fortunately, we were also working in Canada, where there was a lot less COVID for a long time. It bonded everybody to be making a show that everybody loved to be making but with the shared adversity of having to be careful because there was a pandemic going [on]. Everyone ended up more deeply connected because of that than they would have [otherwise].

Averill: Definitely, and we had a bit of an accelerated schedule with Seasons 2 and 3. We shot them back-to-back, and also the writers' rooms were back-to-back. It led to this unique situation where we were actually writing and breaking Season 3 before we even started shooting Season 2, which is really unique and in some ways very difficult. But in some ways it was beneficial because it did allow us to go back if there was something, as we were breaking in Season 3, we hadn't shot yet Season 2, so we were like, "Oh wait, we can go back and lay in this little detail that's going to pay off later." So there was a benefit to that also.