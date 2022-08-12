Scott Derrickson Talks Directing The Black Phone And Shadowprowler Ahead Of Their Home Video Release - Exclusive Interview

I was telling a friend about "The Black Phone," and I said, "It's about a kid who gets kidnapped by a serial killer, and the ghosts of the killer's previous victims help him escape." She responded, "Oh, like 'Coraline'?" She's not exactly wrong in that comparison. Was that a comparison that crossed your mind at any point while making this film?

No, not at any point, actually. That's the honest answer.

One thing I appreciated about your adaptation is that while the premise could easily serve as a reductive "stranger danger" tale, the film makes it clear that abusers can also be parents and classmates and people you think you know and trust. How would you go about fleshing out these themes?

I don't really start with a theme and work outward. I tried to tell the truth about the characters and the world that they're a part of. In this case, so much of it was drawn from my personal life. I lived in that "stranger danger" time. Growing up in north Colorado, Ted Bundy had just come through there, and the Manson murders had recently taken place. My friend who lived next door to me, his mother was abducted and murdered, so the presence of the silent killer who could abduct you was very real for everybody in my neighborhood.

There was violence in my house and domestic violence in a lot of the houses around me. I was trying to capture the kind of fearful, unstable, violent world that I grew up in when I was that age and thought that if I could capture it realistically, that time and place, it would be a great setting for this particular story. It was much more about trying to be honest and truthful in the characters I was creating than trying to work out anything thematic.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.