Prey Producer Hints At How The Franchise Might Continue

Hulu's "Prey" has been a surprising smash hit for the streaming giant, with both critics and audiences praising it for being something much more than just your typical "Predator" sequel or prequel — it's an accurate and awesome depiction of Indigenous culture, and one of the better action flicks and thrillers out there today, per Rotten Tomatoes. And if what franchise producer John Davis recently said in an interview is true, it might not be the last time we see the Yautja doing its thing in Hollywood.

Released in July 2022, "Prey" was immediately praised for being immensely different from the previous "Predator" movies, including bringing our big dreadlocked baddie back in time to the 1700s and Comanche country. Amber Midthunder's Naru shines as the star and main focus, per reviewers, with her eventually taking down the film's feral-like Predator in epic fashion. Which begs the question, what's next for the franchise's titular species? And what sort of story could be told now that we're five installments and two spinoffs deep? Well, Davis has an interesting idea, which is bound to turn some heads.

Davis — who worked on the original 1987 "Predator" and every other film in the series, including the "Alien vs. Predator" spinoffs — reportedly believes the Yautja's story is still not finished yet, and if there is a chance that more "Predator" movies get made, they could possibly involve a deep dive into the alien warrior's past, the producer says.