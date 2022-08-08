How Indigenous Critics Really Feel About Prey

Since its premiere on August 5, Hulu's "Prey" has become a Hollywood flagbearer for Native American representation and authenticity. In addition to responding favorably to the film's story, movie critics have heaped praise on the film's focus on Indigenous culture, calling it one of the most realistic and honest period pieces in cinematic history (via Rotten Tomatoes).

"Prey" producer Jhane Myers reportedly poured her heart and soul into the "Predator" prequel — using her knowledge and experience as a member of the Comanche Nation to help construct scenes and props (via The Hollywood Reporter). Evidently, the cast was every bit as dedicated. In fact, "Prey" made Hollywood history before it even hit Hulu, because it is the first franchise movie to have an entirely indigenous cast.

Additionally, many cast members, including lead star Amber Midthunder, have spent a lot of time talking about the sci-fi thriller's dedication to historical accuracy. According to Midthunder, delivering an accurate representation of Indigenous peoples was of the utmost importance to her.

So, how does the Indigenous community really feel about it?