Prey Just Set A Jaw-Dropping New Record On Hulu

One thing that many of us can learn from the Predator film series is to always keep our sites laser focused. Starting in 1987 with "Predator," the plot of this franchise often involves an alien hunter coming to Earth to stalk its most dangerous inhabitants, who more often than not, turn out to be humans. Although we as a species aren't particularly strong or agile when compared to other animals, our intelligence and cunning ability to avoid death usually get the best of the would-be hunters. Of course, given the alien species' love for battle, this probably just invites even more Predators to our little pale blue dot.

Hulu's direct-to-streaming movie "Prey" acts as a prequel to the 1987 film, and it is set in the early 1700s, nearly 300 years before Arnold Schwarzenegger came face to face with the ugly beast. The film follows a young Comanche woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder), who dreams of becoming a hunter. Ultimately, her dreams help her to come to terms with the intergalactic threat long before her compatriots do. Although she both fears and respects the Predator, the local gang of French fur-trappers do not, much to their detriment.

The film has been a huge success with critics, and the movie currently has a 92% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is also setting viewership records on Hulu.