Paramount+ Has A Big Plan To Honor Nichelle Nichols On Star Trek Day

Paramount+ has big plans to honor the late Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on "Star Trek: The Original Series." An icon for generations of Black people and women, Nichols lived to the age of 89, leaving behind a monumental legacy when she died at the end of July. As Uhura, Nichols made history both onscreen and off, sharing one of television's first interracial kissing scenes and even popularizing the fantasy of Bluetooth headsets long before the tech was part of our lives.

Nichols' cultural impact during her lifetime is difficult to overstate. Though she was often understandably conflicted about the degree of weighty responsibility that came with being so visible an icon for her community, Nichols chose to remain on "Star Trek" for all three seasons of its run. Nichols' tenure on the show drew the attention of luminaries, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later President Barack Obama. Throughout her life, she worked tirelessly to advocate for women and people of color entering careers in science and space exploration.

In the wake of Nichols' death, Paramount+ has prepared a special presentation to honor one of the franchise's most recognizable stars in memoriam as part of its annual Star Trek Day celebration in Los Angeles.